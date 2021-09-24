Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce $23.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.20 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $91.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $91.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.49 million, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.