Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $206.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.25 million and the highest is $211.20 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $798.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $859.16 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 689,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.80. 835,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.