Woodcoin (LOG) Tops One Day Volume of $25,877.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $630,357.07 and approximately $25,877.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,289.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.91 or 0.06958552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00366010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.25 or 0.01226590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00113446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.41 or 0.00558620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.55 or 0.00529591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00325533 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

