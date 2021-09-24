TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 222.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One TrueFlip coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 227.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $44,436.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00126122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044189 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

