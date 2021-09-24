$138.52 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $138.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.30 million and the highest is $138.70 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $531.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 601,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,350 shares of company stock worth $23,320,062. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.