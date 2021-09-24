First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Trading Up 2.9%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 16,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 66,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get First Pacific alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.