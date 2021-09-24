Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Trading Down 3%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 224,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.