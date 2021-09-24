WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 1.4% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.73. 122,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 382,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,024,000.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.