BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report sales of $81.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.50 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 62.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.