$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $410.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.59 million and the lowest is $407.10 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. 757,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,267. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Comerica Bank grew its position in Atlas by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlas by 81.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 50.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

