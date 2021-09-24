Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

