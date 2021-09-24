mStable USD Price Hits $1.01 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.58 million and $115,901.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,280.69 or 1.00016173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00091457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000133 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

