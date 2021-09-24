Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.38

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $108,584.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

