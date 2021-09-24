Huobi Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $195.27 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $195.27 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $11.98 or 0.00027050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00126084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044307 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,081,489 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

