Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

