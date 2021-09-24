WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $122.70. Approximately 82,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.