WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Shares Down 1%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The firm has a market cap of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

WANdisco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

