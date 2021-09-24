Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shaw Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

About Shaw Communications (OTCMKTS:SJRWF)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.