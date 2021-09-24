Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

About Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.