$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the highest is $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $362.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 7,919,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

