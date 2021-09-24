Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $268.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $259.04 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $231.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of ASTE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.