$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.57 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $86.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.66 million to $86.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.88 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $107.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth about $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

