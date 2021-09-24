Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $170.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.40 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $110.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $626.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $627.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $683.10 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $691.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $50.13. 156,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.