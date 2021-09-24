$721.22 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $721.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.24 million and the highest is $722.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKSI traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.26. The stock had a trading volume of 335,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

