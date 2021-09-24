$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 51.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 82,844 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.