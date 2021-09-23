BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Reaches $5.82 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $16,216.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00271182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00125218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00173070 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

