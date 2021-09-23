Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,697. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.