Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce $76.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 914,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,367. The firm has a market cap of $899.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

