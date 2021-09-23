Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €263.53 ($310.04).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOW3 shares. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($354.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €3.92 ($4.61) during trading on Thursday, hitting €187.12 ($220.14). 689,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €200.83 and its 200 day moving average is €214.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

