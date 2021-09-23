Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post sales of $87.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $339.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Shares of ADC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. 413,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,942. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

