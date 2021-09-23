Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,890. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.