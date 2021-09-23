Odyssey Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00126389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

