Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 67,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,935. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.