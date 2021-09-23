Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 67,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,935. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

