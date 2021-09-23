Carbon Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.40 million and $93,045.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00164934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,511.09 or 0.99931924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.88 or 0.06988727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00797555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.