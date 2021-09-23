Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 314,304 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 257,520 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $33,802,075.20.

On Thursday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $4,737,217.60.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,151. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $150.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

