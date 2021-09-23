Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arnold J. Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00.

PMVP stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. 398,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,151. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

