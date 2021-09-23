Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells 2,008 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total transaction of $435,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.81 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

