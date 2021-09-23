Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,510. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

