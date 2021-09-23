CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $56.37 or 0.00126815 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $178,856.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00126273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044333 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 75,474 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

