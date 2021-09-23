HUNT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.53 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $76.49 million and $23.53 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00055851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00126234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044354 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.