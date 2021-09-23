Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 817,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.