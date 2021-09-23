Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €228.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €228.42 ($268.73).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €3.40 ($4.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €191.02 ($224.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,476 shares. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €210.10.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

