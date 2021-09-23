Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 2,093,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $579.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

