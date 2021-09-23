Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,008% compared to the average volume of 314 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,009. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $34.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

