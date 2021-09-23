Innovator IBD 50 ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,908% compared to the typical volume of 40 call options.

NYSEARCA:FFTY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,031. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 282,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter.

