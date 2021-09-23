DePay Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $190,298.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00112340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00164946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,506.71 or 1.00128625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.37 or 0.06990771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00799299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

