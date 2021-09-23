Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €160.77 ($189.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHER shares. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Delivery Hero stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €120.20 ($141.41). 277,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.11. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

