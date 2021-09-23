Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.42. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

