Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,496. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

