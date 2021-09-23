Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce $282.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.14 million and the highest is $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $165.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $788.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

